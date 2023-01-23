Ubisoft opened the page Steam Of Trackmaniawhere we can also read the release date game official: February 2, 2023. Obviously we’re talking about the release date on Steam, given that the title developed by Ubisoft Nadeo has already been available for three years.

Trackmania is about to join the Ubisoft titles that have been re-released on Steam, after years of defecting to the platform. In recent months, titles such as the latest Assassin’s Creed or The Division 2 have made their debut in Valve’s beloved digital store looking to make some sales to lift the finances of ubisoftchallenged by recent failures.

Trackmania Steam page

We read the official description by Trackmania:

RUN SOLO OR WITH FRIENDS

• Unlock medals, trophies and prestige skins.

• Climb the leaderboards in intense challenge-style Ranked mode.

• Race on wacky tracks in Royal Mode, our ultimate 60-player showdown.

• Cross-play and platform progression lets you play anywhere!

CONTINUOUSLY EVOLVING CONTENT

• Enjoy new campaigns every three months.

• Compete on the Track and in the Daily Cup with player-created tracks curated by Nadeo.

• Join a club, manage community activities and access car skins, online rooms, contests and more.

FREEDOM OF CREATIVITY

• Create endless possibilities with the track editor.

• Design amazing car skins.

• Show off your skills with the replay editor.