Trackmaniathe unique free-to-play racing game from Nadeo and Ubisoft, is finally coming to consoles too, with the release date set for May 15 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Amazon Lunaas also reported in the trailer shown below.

Already available for almost three years on PC, Trackmania is therefore also arriving this week on consoles, with cross-play multiplayer and cross-progression between the various platforms, according to reports from developers and publishers.

The game originally launched on July 1, 2020 on PC and like the previous ones, it has gathered a large community of players.

It is a sort of remake of the original Trackmania, which relaunches the series with a remarkable applied technical evolution and various new contents and customization possibilities. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s a arcade racing game heavily focused on multiplayer and player community action.

A fundamental element of Trackmania has in fact always been the broad track editor which allows players to customize the gaming experience to the maximum, being able to build and modify tracks and tracks in a very profound way. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Trackmania on PC, waiting to see this new console version in action, which should however correspond in all respects to the one already available.