In Peru, a feverish search is underway for the Belgian tourist Natacha de Crombrugghe (28). She has been missing for 16 days. The rescue services have been receiving help from golden retriever Wally, a police dog who has already found missing persons, since yesterday.











Wally’s arrival was good news after experienced mountaineer Eloy Cacya had to stop the search due to a family member’s health problems. He himself told the Peruvian radio network Radio Exitosa. Cacya has had quite a few successes in finding missing persons. Natacha was last seen in the early morning of January 24 by staff at the hostel where she was staying. Just before her disappearance, she informed her home front that she was planning a trip to a place with poor reception and that they might not hear from her for several days. Read more below the photo.

Natacha has been missing in Peru for 16 days. © RV



golden retriever

For six days, people have been looking for the lawyer from Brussels with all their might. The hope now is that Wally will make a breakthrough. The golden retriever is part of the canine brigade of the National Police (Unidad Canina de la Policía Nacional) and is trained to find people. See also Experts: the volcanic eruption in La Palma is the longest on the Spanish island Wally has done that successfully before. In December 2018, for example, he found the body of Marcelino Huacarpuma Laucata (80), who had disappeared days earlier in the desert of La Joya. That spot is 200 kilometers from where the search is currently underway. Read more below the photo.

Rescue workers have been searching for the missing Belgian for six days. © AFP



According to the Peruvian radio and television broadcaster RPP Noticias, Wally was taken to the hostel in Cabanaconde, where Natacha was staying, on Monday evening. A backpack of the young woman’s backpack was found in her room, something that justice in Brussels confirmed yesterday. The dog was allowed to sniff some of Natacha’s belongings in the hope that he would pick up her trail.

Grand Canyon

On Tuesday, Wally and his escort set out with the Police High Mountain Rescue Unit and other rescuers for the Huaruro Falls in Colca Canyon. The Belgian tourist would have said just before her disappearance that she wanted to go there. The Colca Canyon is one of the main tourist attractions of Peru. It is twice as deep as the famous Grand Canyon in the United States and a perfect place for climbing and spotting vultures. See also Murder Varese, Paitoni: "I know it sucks to kill your own son" Read more below the photo.

Tracking dog Wally has already found a lot of missing people. © AFP



Possible route

The rescue services in two groups followed a possible route of more than ten kilometers that Natacha may have taken from Cabanaconde. They also combed the towns of Yawar, Belén, Llatica and Fure. The officers knocked on the doors of some houses and also spoke to the workers at the Buenaventura mine, but they said they had not seen the young woman in recent days. According to the newspaper la republica, of which a reporter accompanied the teams, the emergency services were involved for seven hours. “We have tried as best we can to follow the paths most tourists take. It’s a pretty inhospitable and rugged area, but we’re combing it all out,” said Cabanaconde Police Commissioner Anthony Mozo Melón. Read more below the photo.

Rescue services tracked a possible route of more than 10 kilometers that Natacha may have taken © AFP



Drone images

There are several hypotheses about the disappearance of the Belgian, including an accident or a crime. © AFP

For now, the search for Natacha remains unsuccessful. “So far we have found no evidence of her presence, not a single piece of clothing, not a single footprint. The road is wide and very passable, but we didn’t see anything,” rescuer Carlos Soto said RPP Noticias† A drone fitted with a high-resolution camera was also deployed to scan the site and surrounding canyons. See also The stray dog ​​"melts" while being pampered for the first time in its life Experts are now analyzing the images in search of clues. The police have different hypotheses about the disappearance of the young Belgian, including a fall or accident. Natacha could also be lost and hiding in a cave for fear of wild animals. The Public Prosecution Service would also not rule out a crime and has opened an investigation. A team of agents from the Homicide and Human Trafficking Service examined Natacha’s hotel room and searched for traces of blood with luminol. Since Monday, Natacha’s parents and a brother have also been on site. The family helps with the search and is supported by a representative of the Belgian embassy.