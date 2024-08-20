Young but hungry

The team Trackhouse is the latest arrival in the MotoGP paddock, but is trying to emerge with ideas and enthusiasm. Since the appointment of the team principal, the very experienced and successful Davide Brivio, it was clear that the ideas of the American team founded by former rider Justin Marks were quite clear.

Recently the team, which in America has become one of the reference teams of the NASCAR championship in just a few years, has been at the center of attention for the choice of the second driver for the two-year period 2025-2026. Alongside the young but confirmed Spanish talent Raul Fernandezthe star-spangled team has chosen to hire another young talent, the Japanese To the Ogura.

The importance of the commercial aspect

23 years old, born in 2001, Ogura he is distinguishing himself this year in Moto2obtaining two victories, a second place and currently being in second place in the world standings. A curriculum that – together with some ‘off-track’ commercial logic – convinced Marks to sign him.

“Choosing the next line-up was a long process. – the American manager explained to the official MotoGP channel – Confirming Raul was easy, but choosing the second driver involved many factors. Ogura has shown speed, talent and dedication this year. And also From a business point of view it is good to have one driver representing Europe and another representing Asia. We are very excited about its potential and the opportunities for the future”The final verdict, as always, will be up to the track.