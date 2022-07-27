The authorities have tracked down the man who, according to Alessia Pifferi, left the bottle of anxiety in his apartment

It would seem that about one thing Alessia Pifferi did not lie. She told investigators that the sedative found in her home was owned by a man who had spent the night with her.

According to what was released by the Courier of Milanit would appear that investigators have succeeded in find the man indicated by the mother of little Diana.

The En belonged to a man with whom Alessia Pifferi was having an affair

After the interrogation, the man admitted to the authorities that he was the owner of the bottle of En found at Pifferi’s home, but also said she didn’t remember how much medication was left. This therefore does not exclude that Alessia may have put it in her baby’s milk, to keep her calm until her return.

The suspicion of the investigators arose due to the fact that no one, in that building, has heard Diana cry. Like such a small child, while she was dying of starvation, didn’t she even scream from being too hungry, thirsty, too hot?

Only the results of the analyzes that the scientific police are carrying out on the bottle found next to the lifeless body of the child will confirm or deny the terrible hypothesis. If there are traces of the powerful anxiolytic, we will return to theaccusation of premeditationcurrently dropped by the investigating judge after interrogation in prison.

Alessia Pifferi, according to the judge, had not planned to kill her daughter. She left her alone, she planned to be away for up to three days. Three days that then became six. She would then have realized that Diana was really in danger of her life, in the following days spent in Leffe. Still, she didn’t care, she did not go back to her daughternot even when she went to Milan with her partner, because he had to deal with business matters.

She explained to detectives that she had thought of Diana, but hoped that what he had left her would be enough. She didn’t want to interrupt the days with her partner, because they were in crisis and she had to understand if there was the possibility of a future with him. She put her obsession with man before the well-being of the fruit of her womb. On the other hand, Alessia PIfferi admitted that for her Diana was a weight to the life she wanted, an unwanted child. And it wasn’t the first time she’d left her alone for days with him one bottle of milk.