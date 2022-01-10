It seemed so convenient: linking my phone to my friend’s so we can always see where the other person is. During an evening with acquaintances we were given the idea. Coincidentally, they mentioned how tight their daily schedule is, thanks to a tracking app with which they share their location by default.

“We can better anticipate each other’s schedule and need to consult less,” he said enthusiastically.

“It gives me a sense of security that he can see where I am at any time, right down to the address,” she added.

They almost thought it strange that we didn’t use such an app yet, especially since we don’t live together and both are often on the road for work. In addition, my boyfriend is into cycling and I like to walk alone in the polder in the evenings. In the unlikely event that something should happen, we would be able to locate each other quickly.

“But isn’t it an invasion of your privacy?” I asked cautiously.

“Why, do you have something to hide from each other?” they responded in surprise. No of course not. So I came home that night with a tracking app on my phone. But I wasn’t sure if I was really happy with it.

Cookies on websites, Wi-Fi tracking in shopping streets, checkmarks on WhatsApp: it is nothing new that we are being monitored via our telephone. Apps that allow you to track your family or partner based on GPS data go one step further and are widely used. For example, Life360 says it has more than 33 million users, and since 2010 there is already such a function on every iPhone. When I look within my circle of friends, enabling them almost seems like the new ‘Facebook Official’. A kind of recognition of your relationship, a symbol of commitment. Something I apparently go along with without thinking.

Psychologist and relationship therapist Jean-Pierre van de Ven understands this choice on the one hand. “We almost compulsively want to share everything these days. Especially those tracking apps are on the rise. It seems like a hype, something that everyone just starts participating in. That makes it normalized.” According to him, the question is whether this is such a good development. He sees it as part of the surveillance culture we find ourselves in. A lifestyle that many people unconsciously feel comfortable with. from recently research from Western Washington University For example, it turns out that we do enjoy being watched. “That is mainly because we are used to feedback, partly through social media. We can measure our popularity by the reactions we get. That way we know what the world thinks about us.”

Always close

We want to be told that we’re okay all the time. That we are also worthy of being followed. Either through Instagram or through a tracking app. And vice versa it works the same way. Because just as much as we like to be watched, we also want to watch. So that the other person is always close by, wherever that person is. “Thanks to our mobile phones, it is possible to be reachable anytime and anywhere. That is why we expect the same from each other. It has become the norm,” says Tim Reeskens, senior lecturer in sociology at Tilburg University. He conducted research into trust and social cohesion, among other things. “A quick response is appreciated and a late response raises questions. We don’t like secrecy. Such a tracking app cleverly responds to this. Because why not use it if you don’t have any secrets, seems the underlying message.”

Illustration Viola Lindner

I’ve never had trust issues in my relationship. In the more than a year and a half that my boyfriend and I have been together, I have hardly thought about exactly where he was. I simply trusted that he was just doing what he had to do – or wanted to do – and that sooner or later he would let me know where he was. That always happened, to my knowledge. But installing that app suddenly gave me the key to unbridled surveillance. And I had no idea what to do with it. Because suppose I saw an address that I didn’t know, that didn’t match what he had said to me. What should I do then? Question him, go there? With the opportunity to check on him, there was also a chance that I would catch him doing something, I realized. So instead of reassurance, I felt an increasing sense of mistrust.

Logical, says sociologist Reeskens. “Out various psychological studies turns out that the more you check, the more suspicious you become. Moreover, according to American findings, trust in our fellow human beings has been steadily declining since the 1960s. From that time on, you also see an increase in the number of divorces.”

The question is whether we are becoming more suspicious because we are breaking up more quickly these days, or whether there are more divorces because of the lack of trust and the urge to control. Because the latter is what relationship therapist Van de Ven often sees in his practice. “The overarching reason why we are so eager to check and be seen is an overall increase in uncertainty. It may seem that such a tracking app is a solution, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, you are digging your own grave. It only reinforces those feelings of unease.” According to Van de Ven, the art is to be yourself and to do things for yourself, without losing sight of your partner. It is about a balance between autonomy and connectedness. “To achieve that, you need trust. No tracking app.” Reeskens says: “If there is something that is disastrous for mutual trust, it is checking each other. That is the paradox of this phenomenon.”

It soon became clear that I did not feel comfortable following my friend. But then there was the other side: that I, too, was instinctively supervised. After we installed the app, I suddenly became very aware of where I was going and how long I was staying somewhere. My friend checked my location with some regularity, he noted. Mainly for the fun, or to see if I was already on my way, according to him. And yet it suddenly felt like I had to justify myself. It even made me a little paranoid. The idea that he could, in principle, appear anytime and anywhere to surprise me suddenly felt oppressive, even though I had previously been charmed by his unexpected visits. But now I no longer had any control over it, I had lost part of my autonomy. At the moments when I really wanted to be alone for a while, I had to make this explicitly known from now on: “Honey, if you happened to have a look at my location and plan to come here: don’t do it.” He always responded with understanding to such a message, but at the same time he experienced it as an indirect rejection, he admitted. Something I felt guilty about.

No longer uninhibited

Apparently I was a lot less open and accessible than I had always thought. I realized that I didn’t want my boyfriend to know everything about me all the time, and vice versa. Did that make me less suitable for a serious relationship? Was it a sign of lack of dedication, was I failing him?

“No”, philosopher and anthropologist Jos de Mul reassures me. “Every person has the right to invisibility.” Transparency is often seen as something positive, but according to De Mul that is a strange starting point. “We’ve never been completely transparent with ourselves, simply because we don’t want to face some things.” He has ambivalent feelings about tracking apps. “As with many such technologies, it can be useful at times.” For example, when you meet each other on a busy street, when you pick someone up from the train, or under some medical conditions. But, according to De Mul, there are also many negative sides to it, which undermine all kinds of aspects in human existence. Including our sense of self. “Plants live, animals live and experience their lives, and as humans we also experience the experience. We are able to objectify ourselves. Activity trackers and tracking apps are a good example of this, they record our behavior and make it visible. However, that transparency also has its dangers.” We are temporal beings and inscrutability and changeability are part of ourselves, he emphasizes. The moment you track and record all kinds of things, it pins you to certain dates. “You can no longer move freely. It takes away part of your freedom. That’s why I think there’s something very dehumanizing about it.”

I came to that conclusion myself. Recently I suddenly stopped sharing my location without discussing it with my friend. I was curious when he would bring it up, but there were no questions. When I casually noticed it myself, he shrugged. “I haven’t looked for a long time. You are inimitable anyway”, was his conclusion. That’s when I knew we were all right.