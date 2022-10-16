The Veronese champion, symbol of the blue track, dominates the test in which he defended the 2021 title. For Italy he is the fourth gold medal, the seventh in total. And on Sunday 23 for Elijah the wedding
The Track Cycling World Championships on the Saint Quentin en Yvelines velodrome close us in the name of Elia Viviani. After the Olympic gold medal in the Omnium in Rio 2016 (and bronze in 2021), the Veronese champion surpasses and triumphs in the Elimination test, a specialty in which he had won the world title in Roubaix 2021. A sumptuous performance, that of the leader of the group blue, able to react to the disappointment of seventh place in the Omnium: the New Zealander Corbin Strong and the British Ethan Vernon clearly beaten.
And so Italy closes these World Cups with four golds and seven medals overall. Sunday 23, then, the most beautiful medal for Viviani: the wedding at the Susans Castle, in Friuli, with Elena Cecchini.
October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 17:46)
