The Track Cycling World Championships on the Saint Quentin en Yvelines velodrome close us in the name of Elia Viviani. After the Olympic gold medal in the Omnium in Rio 2016 (and bronze in 2021), the Veronese champion surpasses and triumphs in the Elimination test, a specialty in which he had won the world title in Roubaix 2021. A sumptuous performance, that of the leader of the group blue, able to react to the disappointment of seventh place in the Omnium: the New Zealander Corbin Strong and the British Ethan Vernon clearly beaten.