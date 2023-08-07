Elia Viviani, the prophet of the blue track, conquers the bronze in the Elimination on the track: the Veronese had been world champion in Roubaix 2021 and Paris 2022. For Italy it is the fourth medal in these World Championships in Glasgow: one gold, one silver and two bronzes. Gold to Briton Ethan Vernon and silver to Canadian Dylan Bibic. Viviani has always liked this race, because it takes cunning, strategy and speed (24 riders in the race: one is eliminated every two laps). The race was characterized twice by spectacular crashes, but without consequences.

Olympic gold medalist in the Omnium in Rio 2016 and bronze in the same specialty in Tokyo 2021, Viviani is 34 years old and it was with him between 2009 and 2010, at the Montichiari velodrome, that the foundations were laid for the current golden phase of the blue track. Very close to Filippo Ganna, with whom he constantly exchanges messages, he is considered an indispensable point of reference by the Piedmontese. An excellent road racer, he grew up in Nibali and Sagan’s Liquigas, with which he turned professional in 2010: 87 victories, including 5 stages in the Giro, 1 in the Tour and 3 in the Vuelta; the European title in 2019 and the Italian one in 2018, plus three times the Hamburg Classic.