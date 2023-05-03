Stop the positive series of podiums

For the first time since the beginning of this season, in the last Azerbaijan Grand Prix theAston Martin failed to get on the podium: after three consecutive third places conquered by Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion did not get the ‘poker’ on the Baku circuit, however crossing the finish line in 4th place after a sixth position in the Sprint, the result also of a problem accused since the qualifications by the AMR23 with the opening of themobile wing.

The precedents in Miami

The fact remains that the British team still closed both rounds with Alonso and Stroll in the points area, the latter 8th in the Sprint and seventh in the Sunday GP. A positive result that allows Aston Martin to aim again for the podium area in the forthcoming event Miami Grand Prix, now in its second edition after its absolute debut last season. In that case, Stroll was able to get the tenth position just ahead of his current teammate, who was still busy at the wheel of the Alpine that year, while Vettel was the protagonist of a contact with Mick Schumacher.

Alonso looks to the asphalt

Consequently, if a podium finish does not materialize, the Spaniard will still try to reach the top-10 to accumulate as many points as possible. A goal that may seem obvious, but not on a track like this one, which has recently been modified: “It’s good to be back in Miami – commented the number 14 – It’s a fantastic place to visit for Formula One and we are thrilled to have our first Grand Prix of the year in the United States. I’ve always enjoyed visiting this country and I like the approach and passion for sport that you breathe. We are coming off a busy weekend in Baku which saw us score 22 points as a team and come within just one second of another podium finish on Sunday. The car performed well despite the limited time available for set-up. The circuit is very fast, with many corners and long straights. It will be interesting to see if the resurface has had an impact on the track and we’ll have plenty of time to evaluate it on Friday. Our performance in Baku was encouraging and I hope to get similar results in Miami. We will try to overtake our closest rivals once again and put on a good show for the fans in attendance.”

Stroll aware of the risks

The enthusiasm of the 2005 and 2006 world champion is very similar to that of Lance Strolldetermined to do better than what was achieved in Miami last year, when Aston Martin’s performances were not comparable to the amazing ones of this first part of 2023: “It’s great to be in Miami and straight back behind the wheel after a busy weekend in Azerbaijan – added the Canadian, still looking for the first podium of the season – It’s always amazing to see how much the popularity of the sport has grown in the US and I love seeing the grandstands full of fans. We hope we can put on a good show for them! I have mixed emotions from last year; I had to start from the pits due to a problem before the race, but I managed to get back on track and finish in tenth position, a pretty good result. The track is fast but difficult: as a street circuit should be. You have to take risks, but you can be punished if you cross the line. But that’s how I like it! As always, we will work hard this weekend to make sure we come out of the double round knowing that we have made the most of every possible opportunity to score points.”