Sunday, June 23, 2024
Track racing | Formula promise Tuukka Taponen, 17, won in Hungary

June 23, 2024
Tuukka Taponen continues his strong hold in the Formula Regional European series.

Formula promise Tuukka Taponen17, has reaped success at Hungary’s Hungaroring over the Midsummer weekend.

He won the Formula Regional European Series races on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Taponen beat the runner-up Rafael Camara 1.423 seconds apart. He also set the fastest lap with a time of 36.779.

Also on Saturday, Taponen clocked the fastest lap of the race.

17 years old super promise drives Formula Regional in the European series. It is a lower series level than F3.

The series will next move to Italy, where the competition will be held in July.

