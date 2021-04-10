Track motorcycling Three-cut MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez promises a return: “See you next week”

Six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Márquez broke his right hand in last season’s opening race.

Sixfold world champion in track motorcycle MotoGP class Marc Márquez says he has finally recovered from competition.

Last season, the 28-year-old Spaniard was ruined when his right hand broke in the first race in Jerez, Spain. The hand required surgical treatment three times, most recently in December.

“See you next week in Portimao,” Marquez wrote on Instagram on Saturday, referring to the race in Portugal.

Márquez returned to practice in early February but was unable to compete in the first two races of the season in Qatar.

“The last nine months have been difficult. There have been ups and downs. But now I’m ready to do it once again, “what I love.

The Honda team confirmed that the star driver is finally ready to race.

“Marquez can continue to compete given the risks inherent in this sport,” the team informed.

Márquez’s absence last season really mixed the series. The World Championship was won by the Suzuki team Joan Mir, whose only race victory of the season was the first in his royal class in his entire career.