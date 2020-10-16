Upgrade
Track motorcycling Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi became infected with the coronavirus

Bhavi Mandalia
October 16, 2020
in World
The Italian star heard of his infection on Thursday night.

Everyone one of the best track motorcyclists of all time Valentino Rossilla coronavirus infection has been reported.

Rossi has won nine world championships in track motorcycling. Seven of them have become in the royal class of the species in MotoGP.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t feel good when I woke up in the morning. My bones were sore and I had a mild fever, so I immediately called a doctor who tested me twice, ”Rossi said in a news release Thursday night, according to news agency AFP.

The result of the quick test was negative, as was the result of the test done for Ross on Tuesday.

“But the second test, the result of which was sent to me at four in the afternoon, was unfortunately positive,” the 41-year-old star driver said.

“I’m so disappointed that I have to leave between the Aragón race.”

In Spanish The gp race will be run on the Aragón motorway both next Sunday (18 October) and a week later (25 October).

“I would like to be optimistic and confident, but I also expect that I have nothing to do with the second race in Aragón,” Rossi said.

“I am sad and angry because I did my best to honor protocol, and although the findings do Tuesday was negative, the insulator myself after I arrived at Le Mans,” he continued, referring to the previous weekend’s competition.

Rossi is in 13th place in the MotoGP World Series.

