Track motorcycling Kymiring’s MotoGP race canceled due to safety deficiencies: “We can’t take a risk if they’re not ready”

The International Motorcycling Federation found deficiencies in the safety inspection that prevent the July race from being held.

Track motorcycles The MotoGP series race on the Kymiring track in Iiti will not run again this year.

The race was scheduled to run from 8 to 10. July. However, shortcomings in the track safety inspection prevent the MotoGP event from being organized.

“Probably our biggest shortcoming is the tire walls. We are not ready with them – although it had been informed in advance that we are not ready for them yet, ”Kymiring’s CEO Riku Rönnholm told HS on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rönnholm, Kymiring also has “something smaller” that could have been fixed by the time of the race.

“Tire walls are such a slow endeavor that there is doubt as to whether they will be completed or not. We cannot take risks if they are not ready, ”Rönnholm continued.

Rönnholm said the decision was based on discussions between MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports and Kymiring.

The inspection was carried out by the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM).

Managing director Rönnholm previously sent a press release to the media on Wednesday announcing the cancellation of the race.

The release said it was also due to supply chain delays and disruptions caused by the geopolitical situation. What does it mean?

“It’s hard to find things as trivial as bolts or a conveyor belt,” Rönnholm replied.

According to him, Kymiring’s biggest concern, ie the accumulation of tire powers, is due to the prevailing world situation, ie the war waged by Russia in Ukraine.

“Yes, it has clearly contributed to this progress of our work,” Rönnholm said.

He added that the contractors have done a good job in building the depot and are committed to schedules, but delivery times for different materials are still on that side.

Kymiring is responsible for track operations and competition at the MotoGP event. Lahti Events, on the other hand, is responsible for the production of public services in accordance with the agreement.

Lahti Events heard about safety deficiencies on Monday, May 23rd. It has paid an advance rent for the event area, the return of which is being discussed.

“The Board of Lahti Events will discuss the matter and make the necessary decisions. In this situation, however, it is already clear that we will also seek compensation from Kymiring for advance payments as well as other damages, ”Lahti Events’ CEO Emilia Mäki said in a press release on Wednesday.

All ticket purchases for the MotoGP event will be refunded. Refund instructions will be emailed to you.

Dorna Sports and Kymiring have agreed that the first MotoGP race will be run at Kymiring in 2023, according to Rönnholm.

“Based on what happened, we will seriously re-evaluate the cooperation with Kymiring in organizing MotoGP,” Mäki said in a Lahti Events press release.