Track motorcycling Even a career-threatening hand injury didn’t cut Marc Márquez’s winning streak in Germany for more than a decade

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez grabbed the race victory after a break of more than a year and a half.

Track motorcycling spanish superstar Marc Márquez gassed his first MotoGP class win on Sunday in more than a year and a half.

Six-time royal world champion Márquez was the first to cross the flag in the German GP on the Sachsenring before Portugal Miguel Oliveiraa and the top name in the World Series Fabio Quartararoa.

Spanish driver Márquez had to miss almost the entire last season due to a hand fracture. Márquez returned to the tracks for the third race of the season in Portugal, but the results of the early season remained subdued.

At the Sachsenring, Márquez has been almost invincible in the past. Since 2010, he has won all 11 races he has participated in on the track: once in the 125cc, then twice in the Moto2 class, and since then in eight races in the royal class in MotoGP.

Last year, the German race was not run due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Sachsenring the Spaniard left the race from the fifth starting box, followed by three consecutive interruptions from previous races.

“This is one of the most important and difficult moments of my career. I started the race from awkward positions, and this was not mentally easy,” the emotional Márquez, 28, said at the finish.

The race was run in rainy weather, with Márquez showing the champions ’gestures.

“When I saw a couple of drops of water in laps four and five, I thought this was my race. At that point, I started squeezing gas,” said Marquez, who grabbed his previous victory in the final race of the 2019 season in Valencia.

Marquezille three cuts were made in the right hand, making it difficult for the driver to turn right. However, there are only three curves to the right on the Sachsenring track.

“I said back on Thursday that I would have no physical limitations here.”

France and Yamaha Quartararo lead the World Championships with 131 points. The French whiskey of the Ducat Johann Zarco is second with 109 points and Australian Jack Miller third by a hundred points. Márquez is tenth in the World Series.

The number one drivers shone

Finnish Aki Ajon the stables of the team led by the team celebrated the race wins in the lower classes. Australian Remy Gardner gasified for the third consecutive victory in the Moto2 class, and in Moto3 the 17-year-old Pedro Acosta grabbed his fourth top spot of the season.

“Winning is always great. But as I’ve told Pedro, I’m even happier with the way he copes with the exercises and stays focused,” Ajo praised in the team’s press release.

Both Gardner and Acosta lead the World Series of their classes.

Other safety covers, Moto2 class Raúl Fernández and driving in Moto3 Jaume Masiá, suspended.