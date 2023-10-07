Chaos track limits

Even more than yet another pole for Max Verstappen, the return to the top of Mercedes and the failure of Ferrari, the big protagonists of yesterday’s qualifying were the track limits. The main victims of the millimetric excursions outside the limits of the circuit were the McLaren of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastriwho fell from second and fourth position at the end of Q3 to a sixth and tenth place which inevitably greatly changes the prospects for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The two standard bearers of the papaya team did not seek excuses, admitting their mistakes, but once again the entire management of the problem, as had already happened in Austria this year, made the professionals and enthusiasts raise more than one eyebrow. Sergio Perez was also among the victims of the canceled times, eliminated with his Red Bull already during Q2, together with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. The historic consultant of the Milton Keynes team came to the defense of the Mexican, for once, Helmut Marko.

Marko critical

The 80-year-old manager from Graz warned of the need to intervene on these rules, in order to avoid experiencing a grotesque post-race experience on Sunday like that of the Austrian GP. “You have seen how many have exceeded the track limits – Marko commented to the site motorsport-magazin – the reason is these white lines, we have to invent something. For the future we need to find a solution. Otherwise what do we do in the race? At this point we will have the results on Monday morning“.

Marko then explained how Perez would have managed to get into Q3 if it hadn’t been for the time trial that was cancelled in the final phase of Q2: “Here the setup and tire temperature window is relatively narrow – explained the Red Bull consultant – this worked perfectly with Max, but not with Checo. He was eliminated because he went outside the track limits, otherwise he would have moved into the top-10 anyway“.