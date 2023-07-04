Best result of the season

Fifth at the finish line, behind only Red Bull and Ferrari; fourth in the final standings, after the 10-second penalty inflicted – among others – on Carlos Sainz for failure to comply with track limits. In Austria Lando Norris has given McLaren so many reasons to rejoice in one fell swoop: on the Red Bull Ring circuit, which had seen him celebrate his first podium in F1 in 2020, the best result of the season for the Woking team arrived, useful for shortening the gap from Alpine in the standings and for certify the operation of the upgrades carried by the papaya stable only on the MCL60 #4.

Promoted updates

“In comparing the two cars we can agree that we have been significantly more competitive with the updates – commented Andrea Stella to the microphones of journalists after the race – we were better able to preserve the grip on the tyres. There is certainly still work to be done to be able to use softer tires without degrading them too much. We were on the hard here while some of our opponents were on the medium. We can say that the updates have made a difference, that’s a good thing. We understand how McLaren works, but we have to be careful“.

Cheers for Norris

Stella then also wanted to underline the credit to Lando Norris, among the few drivers on the track not to be penalized for not respecting the track limits. What for others may be a circumstance linked to lucky episodes, according to the new McLaren team principal is instead a merit totally attributable to the British talent. Were its quality and accuracy of him, in fact, a allow him to push the car to the limit without ever overdoing itas instead happened to his former teammate Carlos Sainz: “In Austria the rider can make the difference, especially when exiting the corners for the precision needed to stay within the track limits. Lando was great at that“.

Towards Silverstone

At the level of pure performance Norris was capable of to get behind Mercedes and Aston Martin and to duel almost on equal terms with the Ferrarsthe. A result that not even the most optimistic of papaya fans could imagine on the eve of the weekend. However, Stella didn’t want to get too excited and invited everyone to keep calm, waiting for the proof of these flashes in the home race at Silverstone. “We are surprised to have been close to Mercedes, Aston Martin and – at times – even Ferrari, which has taken a step forward here. But this may also have depended on the type of track, the temperatures and Lando. We must be cautious. Silverstone? There we will have these updates on both cars. The race against time will be to see if we can bring other new parts“, he concluded.