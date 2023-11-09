The consequences of the Haas complaint

Haas lost its battle to get one rewriting the finishing order of the United States GP of last October 22nd. The commissioners who evaluated the right of revision presented by the team directed by Gunther Steiner did not consider that the Kannapolis team had provided new elements capable of determining a change in the decisions already taken during the race weekend. However, the stewards themselves took advantage of the opportunity to send a clear and concerned appeal to the federation itself. The question of track limits in fact becomes increasingly difficult to control for the commissioners.

In the chapter reserved for the conclusions, within the six pages of the statement with which the stewards rejected the requests of Haas, one can in fact read a substantial admission of impotence. “Despite the formal outcome of this decision – is written in the final paragraph of the official document – the sports commissioners saw individual pieces of evidence demonstrating what appear to be potential violations of the track limits at the apex of turn 6. The stewards have their say inability to correctly apply the current standard of runway limits for all competitors is wholly unsatisfactory and therefore strongly recommend that all interested parties quickly adopt a solution to prevent this widespread problem from recurring further”.

Commissioners ‘powerless’ in the face of track limits

Basically it is one dramatic request for help addressed to the FIA by the ‘referees’ who every weekend find themselves forced to decide on these episodes. The situation that has arisen in certain circuits – above all Austria, Qatar and Austin – is in fact now too extreme to be managed correctly by stewards with the current tools at their disposal. Hence the request for urgent change for the 2024 season.”Whether the problem can be addressed with better technological solutions, with modifications to the track, with a combination of these elements or with a different regulation and application standard, the stewards leave it to those who are best placed to make such assessments to decide.” we read in the document.

Looking for a solution for 2024

The common awareness is that, given that there are now only two more races left until the end of the 2023 season, any changes in the track limits assessment will take effect from 2024. “Based on the timing of this decision – is reported in the document – it is clear that a complete solution cannot, for reasons of practicality, be implemented this year“. “However given the number of circuits where significant track limit issues have emerged this season – conclude the commissioners – and whilst recognizing that the FIA, in collaboration with the circuits, has already made significant progress, further solutions should be found before the start of season 2024″. We’ll see if during the winter the FIA ​​and F1 will study, together, an intelligent and effective key to intervention.