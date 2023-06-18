The track of the GP Canada will be adjusted. At the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve they change a major stumbling block.

In practice and especially during the qualifying session of the Canadian GP 2023 there was an obvious jammer. No, not the on-board radio between Charles Leclerc and the Scuderia Ferrari, but that new barrier at turn two.

The Canadian GP is always a spectacle, partly because of the first few corners. Slightly to the right, sharply to the left and then a spin to the right. Normally, if a driver makes a mistake and then brakes, they drive straight ahead. Then you can drive on the asphalt to the end of turn 2 and then continue on the road.

Job Canada is being adjusted

That was a safe way to insert, but it also created laziness. After all, if you shoot straight ahead, you skip part of turn 2 and therefore lose nothing in terms of time. To prevent this, the organization has placed a barrier. This ensures that you had to drive back a bit to get back on the track. Great idea, but the execution was a bit less.

This was turn 1-2 last year.

Positive: Drivers could not gain an advantage after making a mistake in the first corner. Negative: It creates predicaments when entering the track. This was particularly the case during qualifying for the 2023 Canadian GP.

Cutting discouraged

Nowadays they are less stubborn at the FIA ​​and FOM than they used to be, so they immediately adjusted it. The barrier is still there, but has collapsed. Compared to yesterday, it’s a difference of four meters. In this way cutting should still be discouraged, but it should be safer to drive back onto the track.

This was turn 1-2 this so far

It remains to be seen how it will turn out. Drivers always push the boundaries of what is and isn’t allowed, of course. In some cases it is the smarter choice to ‘accidentally’ brake and shoot straight ahead. We will see in the race how much it will make a difference in the end. No doubt a few cars will shoot straight ahead again.

