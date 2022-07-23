Track golf | Ida Hiltuse has more than a hundred miniature golf balls – it all started when there was a knock on the door

Ida Hiltunen’s mini golf hobby became more real when Finland’s top player knocked on the door.

Hit to the side of the obstacle at just the right corner, bounce to the edge of the track, hit the next obstacle, and finally the ball rolls into the cup.

Easy when you know how. An achievement almost comparable to winning the lottery for a basic mini golfer.

Ida Hiltunen, 26, is not just a player who grabs a racket just once in the summer, but one of Finland’s best female players and a three-time Finnish champion. And now we are at the home track of his childhood and youth in Puotila, Helsinki.

“We moved into the end apartment of that house when I was six years old, and this is where it all started,” says Hiltunen, pointing to the terraced house on the other side of the road.

“I was able to play for free, and at the age of seven I started playing all summer. At that time, older gentlemen who were competitive players used to come here, and I got to play with them. I borrowed a racket from here and balls from them.”

Huskiminen changed to something more serious only years later. It is usually said that no one comes to pick you up from home, but you have to be active yourself – be it work, studies or some other aspect of life. However, it was different for Hiltuse.

“I was 18 years old when one of Finland’s best players knocked on the door Aki Sillman. He asked if I would be interested in playing more goal-oriented.”

“He started training me. There was one competition in Taivallahti in 2014, and after that I was able to participate in the same year’s Junior World Championships in Lahti. That’s where it started.”

Mini golf – or more officially, track golf – is familiar to a large part of Finns as a nice summer pastime for family or friends. The sport is quite fair and easy to start, because, for example, there are hardly any physical requirements.

In order to get through the round with a smile on your face, it’s still good to try to avoid a few basic mistakes that are most commonly seen on the tracks.

“You have to keep your wrists locked. The arms do not produce the movement, but the power comes from the middle body. The shoulder line stays in the package, and the legs follow the movement of the body. It is also important to stand in line [jalat rinnakkain].”

“The grip is not that important, as long as the hands are pretty close together. It’s good to remember that this is not playing with a stick, i.e. the harder you hit, the bigger the margin of error grows.”

At Hiltus, of course, the basics are in order. Equipment with more features than ordinary balls and rackets also help to make a result.

Balls are available with different characteristics. A larger selection of balls is used on the Eternit track than on felt.

Hiltuse has “quite a few” balls, i.e. approximately two hundred. There are big and small, bouncy and “dead”, varnished and unvarnished.

The ball is chosen largely according to the type of track to be played on. Part of the decision is also related to the player’s preferences, such as the power to be used, but the main focus is on the characteristics of the course.

“In the competition, you can play with anything, but only one ball is used per course. The basic ball has a bounce of 7–8 centimeters. The ‘dead ball’ doesn’t bounce more than a centimeter and bounces more than 20 centimeters. In golf, you change the club, we change the ball.”

The racket is not the same as the rental rackets that are available on the tracks. The shaft has a grip that fits exactly Hiltusen’s hand, which gives the racket the best feel.

Hiltunen has just changed to a thicker grip, which strengthens the grip.

“This differs from public rackets in that there is rubber on the platform, which makes it flexible and makes it easier to hit the twists.”

Eternite courses are shorter than felt courses, but each course should be cleared in one stroke. The balls are usually non-stop so that the threads bite better.

And control of the twists is needed if you want to achieve ideal or par results on the courses. The par for the felt course round is always 36 strokes, i.e. two per course. On Eternit, i.e. the hard course made of fiber cement boards, the par is 18.

That is, each track should be handled with one stroke. It requires an eye for the game and experience, as the first description of a successful shot showed. Otherwise, finding and exploiting punch lines is almost impossible.

“I have never hit with 18, but in training a couple of times with 19 and in the competition with 20 or 21. With felt, the best is 27 or 28.”

It sounds quite utopian, but Hiltuse has a comforting vision for those who are afraid of results.

“You learn the technique pretty quickly, but there’s a lot to catch up on. How do you handle the pressure and excitement in a competitive situation, as well as your own expectations?”

And one more tip for success in real or less real competitions.

“I don’t just stare at the ball, but before hitting I also look at where the ball should go.”