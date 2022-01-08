Track cycling Comedian world champion Amy Pieters, 30, has been transferred to the Netherlands for further treatment

Dutchman Pieters crashes during road drills in Spain.

Track cycling Madison, the three-time world champion in doubles Amy Pieters has been transported to the Netherlands for further treatment.

The news of the transfer of 30-year-old Pieters was confirmed by his team SD Worx.

Pieters was seriously injured on December 23 in the middle of a track cycling national team camp. The accident happened during a road drill near the town of Calpin in Spain.

“Pieters is breathing independently, and sedation is being phased out,” SD Worx said.

Sedation refers to the conscious lowering of the level of consciousness through medication.

Pieters was comaed immediately after surgery on the day of the accident. He was cut to equalize the pressure in his brain.

The condition of Pieters, who was transferred to the Netherlands by plane on Thursday, is stable but unchanged, according to his stable. Doctors can only assess injuries when Pieters wakes up.

Pieters won the World Championship gold medal in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was one of his pairs Kirsten Wildin with the Tokyo Olympics being the biggest favorites for women in Madison, but the result was fourth.