Spa and the nightmares of the past

The Formula 1 summer break has begun after a far from easy weekend experienced by the protagonists of the Circus in the spectacular but dangerous setting of Spa-Francorchamps. As has frequently happened in the past, the Belgian circuit was plagued by bad weather, which forced teams and drivers to adapt to ever-changing circumstances, with inevitable delays in the programme. However, everyone’s heart in Belgium was weighed down above all by the thought of tragedy which, on those same curves, was touched only a few weeks earlier at young Dutchman Dilano van ‘t Hoffwho died in a Formula Regional race.

Russell’s role

The accident that claimed his life took place in heavily wet track conditions and in the same stretch that had been fatal in 2019 in F2 to the French Anthoine Hubert: Eau Rouge and the Kemmel straight. The dynamics were also similar. Inevitably, therefore, a reflection was opened on the always fundamental question of safety in motorsport. Among the protagonists of F1, one of the points of reference in this sense is represented by George Russell. The talent of Mercedes, despite his young age, has in fact been around for three years now director of the GPDAthe ‘union’ of Circus pilots.

Technology and AI at the service of security

As has often happened in the past, the Formula 1 champions have the task of pursuing requests that concern not only them, but also their colleagues from other championships, who inevitably do not enjoy the same visibility. That was Russell’s intent when speaking to the site RacingNews365, he suggested to start using technology more and more massively – and also artificial intelligence – to combat the risks brought about by accidents in the race. “We all have this incredible technology at our disposal. I’m talking about artificial intelligence, which could help solve some of these tragic accidents that happen in the future.”explained Russell, without going into details.

Objective: to help minor categories

The young Briton also pointed out how the collaboration with the FIA ​​is proving to be profitable and effective. However, the priority of him and of all the riders is to develop safety systems that can be adopted without problems even in minor categoriesoften much less rich than F1 and – unfortunately – less able to prevent certain accidents with dramatic results. “Having held this role for the past three years, I believe there is certainly greater interaction between us drivers and the FIA – acknowledged Russell – they want to hear our opinions, understand the perspective we have from the cockpit. Not just to try and improve F1 but motorsport as a whole. We need tools that can ‘filter’ down into the lesser formulas. They don’t have all the technology and CCTV to have immediate reactions to even terrible accidents“.