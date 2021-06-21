“The Delta variant little is circulating in Italy even if we still sequence too little. The outdoor masks are now useless but we would need a instead tracking of all new cases. The wisest thing would be to introduce a minimum number of swabs to be carried out per 100 thousand inhabitants.

He states it Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, speaking to the microphones of the program “L’Italia s’è desta”, conducted by the director Gianluca Fabi, Matteo Torrioli and Daniel Moretti on Radio Cusano Campus.

Delta variant

“The Delta variant is a variant that turns out to be more contagious by about 50% than the English one, therefore it spreads more rapidly – said Cartabellotta -. Coverage, for people vaccinated with a double dose, is similar to that of the UK. The problem arises with the single dose, which has less coverage. At the moment we do not have great signs of circulation in Italy, but it must be said that the sequencing activity we do is less than that of other countries and there are differences between regions. The question of variants is an absolutely normal phenomenon, then there are variants of interest and only a very small part of these become variants of concern, this is the case of the delta variant “.

The appeal

Cartabellotta continues: “In this moment in which the contagion has subsided we must strengthen all health care strategies, the regulations on the parameters that determine the white zone however discourage contact tracing. The wisest thing would be to introduce a minimum standard number of swabs to be carried out per 100 thousand inhabitants. For my part, I make an appeal: vaccinate yourself with the second dose, because the first dose is not enough to protect you from the Delta variant ”.

The mask outdoors

And he concludes: “Despite my prudential attitude, I believe that the obligation to wear masks outdoors can lapse. Outdoors we have a lower chance of contagion, we have 53% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose. Outdoors, the mask can be useful if there are forms of gathering or if you are in a context where you talk, sing. We must also be pragmatic: there are no controls, people take off their masks by themselves, a week more or a week less changes little “.