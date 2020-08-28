Tracing HS tested Corona Flasher beforehand – This is what an app about exposure to the virus will be released next Tuesday

Finns the Coron Flasher app, scheduled for use, is due to be downloaded next Tuesday. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the software company Solita have jointly built an application that allows Finns to obtain and share information about possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The developers developed the source code for anyone to view a week before deployment.

Based on open source, HS tested how Corona Flasher works in practice. The test was performed with a simulator used by application developers, utilizing source code designed for Apple devices.

Sanoma’s application developer was responsible for the technical implementation Pyry Jahkola.

This story goes through how the app works on Apple smartphones. The app works largely the same for Android users.

Coron flasher will be available for download to Apple and Google App Stores on Tuesday, September 1st. The app can be downloaded to the most common Apple phones or phones running the Android operating system, such as Samsung devices. For Huawei devices, the app is coming possibly later.

For example, no bank ID or other authentication is required. However, the user must make sure that the Bluetooth feature of the phone is turned on.

When the application is turned on, the user is first informed about the operation and security of the application. The user must accept the terms of use of the service and also click on the section stating that the use of the application is voluntary.

The actual main view of the Corona Flasher then opens. It is clear to the user: The icon at the top indicates that the application is running and will continue to run in the background even if the application is closed. Only the device needs to be switched on.

The app also tells you in real time if the user has been in the vicinity of people who have reported being infected. If this is not the case, the screen will read “no observed exposures”.

If the user suspects himself of a coronavirus infection, he can make a self-assessment directly through the application. Up-to-date information on protection against the virus and the disease situation in Finland is also available.

Application based on key codes that change at regular intervals. When two users are close to each other, their phones exchange these key codes with each other. Instead, location or personal information is not stored.

The app records device memory encounters as if they were small memory traces, called pseudonyms by app developers. These pseudonyms, ie key codes, are stored in Kela’s information systems, but they are not linked to anyone’s personal information.

Solita’s technology expert Sami Köykkä said previously to HSthat there have been a lot of questions about the security of the application. According to Köykä, the whole application is based on a distributed model: the phone sends constantly changing random numbers around it.

“Even app developers don’t have access to encounter data, and they never leave the phone,” Köykkä said.

All stored codes will be deleted from the phone after three weeks. The user can also delete the collected key codes and turn off the exposure notifications.

This is done by pressing the “Settings” button at the bottom of the Coron Flasher main screen. The user can turn off tracking at the touch of a button. In this case, a message will also appear on the main screen stating that the application is not running.

Coron flasher does not tell the user if he has a coronavirus infection or not. Instead, the suspect will be informed through the application in the first instance how to apply for tests.

The coronavirus test is always performed at a health center or other test site designated by the regional authorities. If an infection is found in the test, the test taker is given a code that he enters into his own application.

At this point, the user clicks at the bottom of the main screen where it says “report your infection”.

After this, information from the infected phone goes to the background system of the application. It stores all the key codes that have been collected on the phone. Through this, the exposed receive information on their own phone.

The exposed person receives information directly on the screen of their smartphone – even if the phone’s key lock is on. To ensure this, the user must accept the notifications sent by the application. A red text will also appear on the main view screen to indicate possible exposure.

Next there will be instructions for further action.

The fastest way to get initial information is to do a self-assessment nationwide In the Omaolo service. In addition, the app provides direct information about phone numbers that a person exposed to the virus can contact.