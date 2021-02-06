Carmen Machado, in the center, with her two children, her mother, her sister María, in Chile in the sixties. Private file

Carmen was taught to read by her paternal uncle, Antonio Machado. The poet called her Cabezolite, because the five-year-old girl asked everything and stood out for her intelligence and lucidity. It was 1936 and a good part of the Machado Ruiz family took refuge in Rocafort, Valencia, where they had arrived by order of the authorities of the Republic, who sought to protect the writer. Under the same roof, the writer lived with his mother Ana, his three little brothers, their wives, and his six nieces. Carmen, the smallest and the …