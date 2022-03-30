Paris. On Pluto’s surface, strange lumps never before seen in the solar system indicate that there were active ice volcanoes until relatively recently, says a study published yesterday in Nature Communications.

Analysis of the images taken by the NASA probe New Horizons suggests that Pluto’s interior temperature has remained higher than previously thought for long enough to allow such a phenomenon.

Instead of spewing lava, cryovolcanoes eject “a thick, muddy mix of water and ice, or maybe even a solid flow like glaciers” from Earth, Kelsi Singer, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in New York, told AFP. Colorado.

The existence of cryovolcanoes on different moons of the solar system, such as on Neptune’s largest satellite, Triton, is known, but those on Pluto “seem very different from anything we have seen so far,” added the co-author of the study.

On this dwarf planet you can see “large areas of very large ice volcanoes, with a remarkable undulating relief texture,” he said.

Precisely dating the formation of these volcanoes is difficult, “but we think they may be a few hundred million years old or even younger,” according to Singer.

A small figure in a history that is billions of years old.

Since the region in which these formations are found lacks impact craters, caused by asteroids, scientists do not rule out the possibility that ice volcanoes continue to form there.

These discoveries are “very important,” said Lynnae Quick, a planet expert specializing in cryovolcanoes at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“They suggest that a small body like Pluto, which should have lost most of its internal heat long ago, managed to retain enough energy to fuel extensive geological activity quite late in its history.”

Evaluate the possibility of conservation

“This information should allow us to reassess the possibility of liquid water conservation in small icy worlds far from the Sun”, in the Kuiper belt in which Pluto is located.

David Rothery, professor of planetary geoscience at the UK Open University, said: “It is not known what provided the heat necessary for the eruption of these ice volcanoes.”

One of these structures, Mount Wright, about 5 kilometers high and 150 in diameter, has a volume similar to one of the largest volcanoes on land, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii.

This, despite the fact that Pluto is considerably smaller than Earth.

the probe newhorizons, which took the images, was the first spacecraft to explore Pluto, in 2015.

Creating this terrain requires multiple eruption sites and a large volume of material – more than 104 cubic kilometers of material – to form what is presented in the images as multiple kilometer-high domes, some of which coalesce to create more complex flat shapes.

The existence of these massive features suggests that Pluto’s interior structure and evolution allow for greater heat retention or more heat overall than previously stated. newhorizons, dynamics that allowed the mobilization of ice-rich materials at the end of Pluto’s history.

“We still have a lot to learn about the solar system,” concludes Kelsi Singer.