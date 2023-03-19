I return to Peru after half a year and the great novelty is the journalistic texts that are published everywhere, by accredited or improvised journalists. Many deal with the truly extraordinary case of Abimael Guzmán, founder and top leader of Sendero Luminoso, a movement inspired by Mao Tse Tung, who wanted to apply the ideas of the Chinese leader in the Peruvian highlands. From which Lima, the capital of Peru, was not excluded, where many attacks were perpetrated by those young boys, seduced by “the fourth sword of Marxism”, as Abimael Guzmán called himself, after Marx, Lenin and Mao Tse Tung, and in absolute correspondence with them.

