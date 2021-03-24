On the territory of China, traces of an unknown civilization were found, whose representatives could have inhabited the southwestern regions of the state about three thousand years ago. The discovery of local archaeologists is reported by the Daily Star.

Artifacts indicating the existence of a previously unknown civilization were found during excavations in Guangyuan County, Sichuan Province. A large-scale exploration of the region began in 2019, more than 500 items made of gold, bronze, jade and ivory were found at the site. Analysis of things showed that they were created more than three thousand years ago, but it was not possible to connect them with the famous cultures of China.

Scientists were struck by the fact that representatives of the ancient civilization closely interacted with their neighbors – this is indicated by the data obtained as a result of the research. However, there are practically no intersections in material culture between different peoples. In particular, the specialists failed to decipher the symbols applied to some of the artifacts.

Historians said that the region, which was inhabited by representatives of the mysterious people, in ancient times was called Zhong Yuan or “Central Land”. Experts believe that the most advanced civilizations originated here, and people living outside Zhong Yuan were considered barbarians.

According to experts, the found civilization may have existed for thousands of years, but there is no mention of it in known historical sources. In this regard, China’s history may be more complex than previously thought.

