Military toxicologists have found that Alexei Navalny’s body contains traces of a substance from the Novichok group. About it it says on the website of the German government.

Germany called on Russia to clarify the circumstances of what happened to the oppositionist. “The fact that Alexei Navalny became a victim of a chemical nerve agent in Russia is amazing. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest terms, ”said Cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert.

In connection with the findings of toxicologists, Berlin plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Further measures will depend on Moscow’s response, the government said.

Seibert added that the wife of the oppositionist Yulia Navalnaya, as well as his attending doctors, were informed about the results of the study.

Earlier on September 2, the German prosecutor’s office refused to recognize Navalny’s poisoning as a special case. At the same time, the department confirmed the receipt of an appeal from Russian colleagues who requested the patient’s test results.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane had to land in Omsk. The patient was admitted to the toxic intensive care unit of the city hospital. He fell into a natural coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, the oppositionist was taken to the Charite clinic in Berlin.