On Tuesday, September 22, the authorities of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany said that the hacker attack on the university clinic in Dusseldorf was apparently carried out from the territory of Russia. As “FACTS” already reported, unknown cyber fraudsters on September 17 paralyzed the computer system of the Heinrich Heine University clinic, demanding a ransom for unblocking it. This led to the death of a 78-year-old patient, who had to be transported by an ambulance to another city.

Now German experts have established that the hackers used the DoppelPaymer ransomware virus. Computer security experts know that this virus has been used repeatedly against companies and institutions around the world when they were attacked by a hacker group based in Russia.

In Dusseldorf, on September 17, 30 servers of the university clinic were turned off, including its admission department. That is why the doctors were unable to accept a woman in dire need of medical care. The police contacted the hackers through a channel provided by the cybercriminals themselves to negotiate the amount of the ransom. After learning that the hospital was paralyzed, the scammers refused to demand money and provided a special code that unlocked the computer system. However, it still works with serious failures.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the fact of “manslaughter”. If the version of the involvement of Russian hackers in this high-profile case is confirmed, this will further inflame relations between Germany and Russia, which have deteriorated sharply after the attempt to poison Alexei Navalny by Novichok.

As FACTS already reported, the well-known Russian oppositionist was taken from Omsk to Berlin and is currently in the Charite clinic. The hospital is heavily guarded by the German police.

