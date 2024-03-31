The Foreign Ministry conveyed to Kyiv demands to arrest and extradite those involved in the terrorist attacks in Russia

Russia demands that Kyiv arrest and extradite those involved in the terrorist attacks committed on the territory of the country. The corresponding statement was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The department noted that the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall on March 22 is not the first attack against Russia in recent times.

The investigative actions carried out by the Russian competent authorities indicate that the traces of all these crimes lead to Ukraine. The Russian side demands that the Kyiv regime immediately stop any support for terrorist activities, hand over the perpetrators and compensate the damage caused to the victims. Russian Foreign Ministry

The ministry emphasized that the fight against international terrorism is the responsibility of every state, and threatened Kyiv with international legal responsibility for violating obligations under anti-terrorist conventions.

The Foreign Ministry linked the terrorist attacks against Prilepin, Dugina and Tatarsky to Ukraine

The department announced Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attacks, the victims of which were journalist Daria Dugina and military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), and which led to the serious injury of writer Zakhar Prilepin. His driver Alexander Shubin did not survive.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that as a result of the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, more than 40 people were injured. Kyiv is also accused of blowing up the Crimean Bridge, which killed five Russians.

The department drew attention to the raids of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), which were accompanied by civilian casualties.

The activities of the RDK were previously called beneficial for Kyiv by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov. According to him, such units can operate only in the border regions of Russia and “are not able to reach Moscow,” but they stretch the groups and divert forces at the front.

On March 30, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published footage of corps members wearing yellow armbands, indicating that they belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), speaking Ukrainian. The video was made on the eve of the attack on Kozinka, Belgorod region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded the extradition of SBU head Malyuk

The Foreign Ministry demanded the arrest and extradition of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists). They recalled that on March 25, he admitted that Kiev organized the bombing of the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 and a number of assassination attempts.

In this regard, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed to the Ukrainian authorities demands within the framework of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings (ICBT) and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (ICFT) for the immediate arrest and extradition of all persons involved in these terrorist attacks Russian Foreign Ministry

On March 26, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the head of the SBU in absentia. The head of the department has been put on the federal and interstate wanted list. He is accused under Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Vasily Malyuk revealed the details known to him of the assassination attempts on former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva, Russian military commander Vladlen Tatarsky and others, while emphasizing that the Security Service of Ukraine does not officially take responsibility for this.

He also stated that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which occurred in October 2022, was organized by the SBU using improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film.

On April 2, war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a St. Petersburg cafe during a creative evening, and another 52 people were injured. The bomb was hidden in a figurine that Daria Trepova gave to the military correspondent (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), detained the next day.

Prilepin's Audi Q7 car was blown up on May 6 in the village of Pionerskoye near Nizhny Novgorod. Two TM-62-M anti-tank mines from the 1960s were used for the terrorist attack. The publicist was injured and later underwent several operations, and his personal security guard, 27-year-old Alexander Shubin with the call sign Zloy, did not survive.

On December 6, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, confirmed the liquidation of Ilya Kiva. Later it became known that the ex-deputy was shot with two shots – in the chest and head.