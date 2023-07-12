The search in the southeast of France for 2.5-year-old Emile will be continued and expanded on Wednesday. Authorities fear the child, who has been missing for nearly four days, is in mortal danger if it is in the area. Emile disappeared on Saturday afternoon visiting grandpa and grandma in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet, in the mountains about 130 kilometers northeast of Marseille. Villagers have seen him walking, but Emile has been completely missing since Saturday.

Numerous specialized investigators from the police, fire brigade, army and foreign legion have found no trace of the child. The use of sniffer dogs and state-of-the-art equipment and helicopters, among other things, has still not yielded any results.

There is no further indication as to what may have happened. Digne-les-Bains prosecutor Remy Avon lamented that “no progress has been made since Sunday, we have no clue, no information, nothing at all that could help us understand this disappearance.”

Wilderness

All 25 residents of the hamlet and dozens of other people have been questioned. At least thirty buildings in the area were searched, as were twelve cars. The police have released almost nothing about who was in the grandparents' house, only that Emile was there for the holidays.

The blond boy, who comes from near Marseille, spent the summer holidays with his grandparents in Haute Vernet, a hamlet of 25 inhabitants along a winding road, in the French department of Alpes-Haute-Provence. It is a wooded and mountainous area, popular with hikers.

Some media recall that it is possible for very small children to survive in the wilderness for some time. In the outback of Australia, 3-year-old Anthony Elfalak disappeared two years ago. He was found alive thanks to a helicopter after a four-day search. Last year, a 3-year-old boy disappeared during extremely cold weather in the forests of the US state of Montana. He was found alive after two days. In the mountains of Corsica, twins disappeared in 2013 and were found after 36 hours.

Grandparents

All houses in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet have been searched for a second time. "The little one knows the village very well. He knows his neighbors very well, he may have been hiding. He may have sought refuge in search of water or food, so no area should be excluded, including homes," a gendarmerie spokesman told French channel BFM TV.

Rémy Avon, the public prosecutor, said two people had seen the boy leave the grandparents’ house. “We lost track of him after that.” The gendarmerie has called for witnesses who may have seen the boy, who was wearing white shorts and a yellow top.

Hamlet closed, volunteers no longer welcome

According to the prosecutor Rémy Avon, there is still no evidence of a crime, be it murder or kidnapping. But no scenario is ruled out. So far, all efforts have yielded nothing. It’s extremely frustrating for the detectives. “We are at the same point as where we were yesterday and where we were the day before yesterday, and it is not that the investigation has not been heavily stepped up,” Digne-les-Bains prosecutor Rémy Avon told the press on Tuesday evening.

"Not a single clue, not a single piece of information and not a single element" can, according to him, explain the disappearance of the missing Emile. "We only have two statements from people who saw the child walking about ten meters from the grandparents' house in the small sloping street there," the prosecutor said. On Wednesday, the number of detectives will be increased from fifteen to twenty.

Disturbing

Since Tuesday, the investigators have spoken of a ‘disturbing’ disappearance and the search has been taken in a different direction. Haut-Vernet has been cordoned off and volunteers are no longer welcome. A total of eighty police officers and ten specialized military personnel are now deployed. They receive help from sniffer dogs and a helicopter.

The police are also busy sorting out the telephone records of the last few days in the area. There may have been mobile phones in the area at the time of the boy’s disappearance that are not normally seen in the hamlet.

Authorities are still hoping for a breakthrough. “We are not giving up hope,” the prefect of the area, Marc Chappuis, said earlier.

On Sunday, the French police spread the above description of the missing Emile via social media. ©AFP



Haut-Vernet is located about two kilometers from Vernet, a village with 125 inhabitants in the French department of Alpes-Haute-Provence. © RV



A French agent informs soldiers about the search for the missing French toddler Emile in and around the hamlet of Haut-Vernet. ©AFP



Previously, volunteers were allowed to help search for the missing boy. Since Tuesday, that is no longer allowed by the French police. ©AFP



