The Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, again defended this Sunday, the 14th, the end of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal, but recognized that any change in the area should be left for the second half. Marinho participated in a fair organized by the MST at Parque da Água Branca, in São Paulo.

“We are studying, discussing with the leaders, with Minister Padilha, who coordinates the actions with the National Congress, to see the moment to forward this measure, to submit it to the appreciation of the parliament, but we must do it in the second half”, he said. Marinho, noting that a Bill will be needed to change the measure.

For the minister, the anniversary withdrawal leads to a weakening of the FGTS as a guarantee and investment fund in housing, sanitation and infrastructure. He also stated that workers who adhere to the birthday-withdrawal modality undergo a “true punishment”, for not being able to withdraw the FGTS balance in case of dismissal without just cause.