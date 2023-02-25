TQG, the new song by Shakira and Karol G, brings together the two Colombian artists with the greatest worldwide projection to dedicate darts full of pride and heartbreak to their ex-partners. For three and a half minutes, the song that runs on a slow reggaeton base reaffirms his redemption after the sadness and mourning of a breakup: “Go back with you never, you are the bad luck, because now the blessings rain down on me”; “I saw what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.”

Gerard Piqué and Anuel AA, the relationships overcome

The verses of both, which are part of ‘Mañana ser bonito’, Karol G’s fourth studio album, have two recipients: in June 2022, a brief joint statement confirmed the end of the relationship between Shakira and the former soccer player Gerard Piqué after twelve years and two children in common. Two months later, the 46-year-old interpreter spoke for the first time about her separation for the magazine elle Spain and admitted that it was “the most difficult and darkest hours” of his life. With the wound open and after confessing that writing music again was “like going to the psychiatrist”, Shakira released ‘Monotonía’ in October 2022, a collaboration with the reggaeton artist Ozuna who through bachata spread a heartfelt message that exonerated both of the failure in their relationship: “It was not your fault, nor mine, it was the fault of the monotony”, exclaims the chorus. Things have changed since then. In ‘TQG’, Shakira takes it back with “you looking for food on the outside, me saying it was monotony”.

The Barranquilla woman went on the offensive in January 2023 with ‘Session 53’, the duet with Bizarrap that broke listening records on Spotify and YouTube for a Latino artist. At the other extreme, Karol G ended her relationship with the Puerto Rican trapper Anuel AA in March 2022 after three years of dating. And although the speculation that tries to match the lyrics of her latest songs with a supposed infidelity does not stop (“What does not work, that does not get in the way, you scored an own goal for being clumsy” in ‘Mamiii’), the woman from Antioquia has not made any references until now direct to your ex-partner as Shakira did.

‘TQG’: more than a message of support

Ten days after the launch of the ‘Session 53’ with Bizarrap, Karol G appeared in the front row of the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, dressed in a sleeveless shirt with the legend ‘It’s too big for you’ . Although at the time the message was seen as an act of solidarity towards Shakira, the appearance of the initials ‘TQG’ on giant screens in Times Square accompanied by the message “Your reality show favorite comes to an end” hours before the premiere of the song, he confirmed that it was the title of the new collaboration.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

An exit to the simulation

At the beginning of the video, Karol G and Shakira appear on the screens. The broadcast, followed massively from giant panels and the entertainment system of an airplane, disappears when the interpreter of ‘Tusa’ is thrown into the void from a building, all from a video mixing table where a man seems to supervise the recording. The theme continues its course and the scene does not return until the end, when both singers, clad in high boots and dressed in total black, appear in the frame of a door flanked by descending stairs and a background that pretends to be the sky. The main idea of ​​the video, the escape from the simulation, is a direct reference to ‘The Truman Show’ (1998), Peter Weir’s science fiction classic where Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) lives in a fictional environment, a kind of of reality show that is broadcast on television, until he realizes that everything around him is a lie and looks for a way to escape.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.