Mexico. – Colombian singer Carol G. through social networks reacted to the triumph of “TQG”his successful collaboration with Shakira became the most listened to song in the world on Spotify. The same, which was distinguished among fans as the new “shooter” of the artists for her explosive hints against Gerard Piqué, Anuel AA and the alleged third parties in discord, Clara Chía and Yailin, La Más Viral.

The collaboration of the Colombian singersnas was released on February 23, that is, just a few weeks ago. However, Karol G’s “TQG” with Shakira quickly ranked among the top places of urban music and streaming platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, however, through social networks and through tears, the 32-year-old artist reacted to triumph.

“TQG, the song I have with Shakira became a global number one and most likely my album will finish number one in the United States as well, in Latin. I feel so excited and I share it because I feel very blessed I feel that God is very kind to me because my team and I have really worked for this, because it is really important for me to elevate the gender of women to its maximum expression. Everything that I can achieve, that inspires other people, ”said Karol G in a video that shocked her fans.

Likewise, the Colombian singer thanked for all the support that they have given her in recent years to become an inspiration. “I feel very special for all the love they give me, because there are millions of people in the world and I feel special, that in a certain way you have a special connection with me, I thank you with all my heart because you are part of this dream “said Karol G.

“You are part of everything good that happens to me, thank you very much because you give me the opportunity to celebrate all these things with my family. Wow, global number one, the song, global number the album, making history, three full stadiums in Puerto Rico. I love you very much and truly, by God, never stop dreaming that things give you a lot,” he concluded. Karol G between tears in his eyes after celebrating the triumph of the song TQG and his new album “Mañana ser bonito”.

For her part, the 46-year-old singer also reacted to the win And wrote.” Thank you all for the magnificent support for allowing me to already have two global number ones so far in 2023”. It should be remembered that “TQG” is the single from Karol G’s new album titled “Tomorrow will be beautiful” that in addition to Shakira, there is also collaboration with great artists such as; Quevedo, Romeo Santos, Bad Gyal, Sach, Carla Morrison, etc.

The meaning of the abbreviation of “TQG” is “Te Quedó Grande”, which was obtained from successful releases such as “BZRP Music Sessions”, “MAMIII”. LThe successful song has great references to “Bichota” and “Monotonía”. Currently, the song accumulates more than 63,579,639 plays on Spotify and more than 100 billion views on YouTube, becoming one of the most successful collaborations of 2023.