From November 2014 it has become mandatory to equip all new vehicles with TPMS systems pressure monitoring tires. The device is very useful for keeping tire pressure under control and can also be installed on older vehicles that do not have one, by purchasing complete wheels (rim and rubber) in the aftermarket.

The TPMS sensor is in fact a real one aftermarket accessory, also in conjunction with the new set of alloy wheels. Industry companies offer easily configurable devices, such as ALCARwhich recently extended its TPMS product range to include the brand ALCAR Sensor.

TPMS sensors, what is it

TPMS stands for Tire Pressure Monitoring System and is a tire pressure monitoring system.

Although not visible from the outside, TPMS sensors are highly complex and very important tools for vehicle safety. The system works correctly and is only reliable if tires, rims and sensors are 100 compatible%.

ALCAR TPMS sensor

The TPMS system includes sensors on the wheel that check tire pressure in real time, signaling anomalies through both visual and acoustic signals inside the passenger compartment.

Tire pressure warning light

TPMS sensors ALCAR rims

TPMS can also be installed on cars older by purchasing complete wheels, i.e. tires mounted on the rims. In this case, the already installed and configured TPMS system can be added.

The ALCAR alloy wheels are equipped with easily configurable TPMS sensors

ALCAR for example, as a leading company in the European aftermarket for the sale of alloy and steel wheels, it created the brand ALCAR Sensor which deals precisely with the sale of TPMS systemseven on the rims that improve the aesthetics of cars that are already fitted with a TPMS as standard.

TPMS sensors ALCAR rims, characteristics

The new sensor has the following advantages: increased vehicle coverage for sensors Plug & Drive and Universal; programming contactless fastest on the market; a major compatibility with independent TPMS devices.

ALCAR TPMS sensors are TUV approved

All new ALCAR sensors are characterized by longer life thanks to intelligent battery management and clamp-in models have the approval TUV up to the max speed of 300 km / h.

TPMS ALCAR Plug & Drive sensor how it works

The new “ALCAR Sensor Plug & Drive “ it is already pre-programmed and ready to use. This saves workshops from additional programming. With only six variants, this type of sensor is known by the abbreviation P&Doffers coverage of the 96% of the car fleet of the European market and requires neither programming nor configuration.

TPMS ALCAR Plug & Drive sensor

The slogan of this sensor is simple: Mount and Drive. However, the sensor too ALCAR P&D it is freely programmable and, together with the ALCAR Universal sensor, is one of the fastest programmable sensors on the market today.

TPMS ALCAR Sensor Universal how it works

The new “ALCAR Sensor Universal” in the same way it provides maximum flexibility thanks to the high coverage it reaches 99% of vehicles. With programming times of approx 3-4 secondsthe Universal sensor is currently the fastest programmable sensor on the market.

TPMS sensor ALCAR Sensor Universal

It also has the further advantage that programming can be done via several devices. The Universal sensor is available in four different types of valves: clamp-in silver, clamp-in black, clamp-in gray and snap-in black.

TPMS ALCAR Sensor Single how it works

The new “ALCAR Sensor Single” is a sensor pre-programmed. Absolutely identical to OE sensors, 100% reliable and ready to use.

TPMS sensor ALCAR Sensor Single

Available for most popular vehicles in Europe, the Single sensor is an alternative economic for all popular car models in Europe.

TPMS sensor programming in the workshop, ALCAR TPMS configurator

ALCAR further simplifies the work of workshops by offering the multiprogramming for Universal sensors with ALCAR devices developed in collaboration with Bartec. Time is of the essence, especially during the seasonal change.

ALCAR TPMS sensor multi-programming device

Simultaneous programming of 4 sensors speeds up the process and makes it easier and safer. The Multi-programming time for 4 sensors is in fact about 15-20 seconds.

ALCAR TECH600 is a professional TPMS diagnostic and programming device, which has an extensive database to manage the TPMS systems of all vehicles and the programming of all ALCAR sensors.

With the Module Bluetooth OBD included, you can perform the reacquisition procedures and diagnose TPMS errors. With the TECH600 device it is also possible to program 4 ALCAR Sensors in one go, thanks to the Multi-Programming function.

Finally, thanks to the optional “HEAVY DUTY” upgrade it is possible to manage, in addition to cars and motorcycles, also the TPMS systems of commercial vehicles (trucks, buses and trailers).

Multi-Programming Video ALCAR Sensor ALCAR TECH600

Full compatibility can be verified via the ALCAR TPMS Configurator where you can find all sensor codes 24/7. In addition, there are vehicle specific reacquisition procedures, service kits and spare valves.

TPMS sensors how they work

TPMS is standard on new generation cars. There are two types: direct And indirect. The first, via sensors installed inside the wheels, signals leaks tire pressure higher than 25% and in some cases even allows you to to monitor on car display in real time the pressure of all four tires. The indirect one does not directly monitor the tire pressure but does so by exploiting the work of theABScalculating the possible pressure loss based on the number of wheel revolutions: if these increase, deflation is occurring and this is reported. Indirect TPMS, as opposed to direct TPMS, cannot detect if the tires are inflated enough until the pressure drop reaches 25%. In both cases, in the event of an anomaly, the car’s instrument panel lights up tire pressure warning light.

👉 Learn how TMPS sensors work

