The TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) and the system from tire pressure monitoringmandatory on the wheels of cars and campers registered from 1/11/2014. The device makes use of special sensors (in case of direct type system), positioned in each circlewhich transmit their signal to the control unit. In the event of an anomaly, the on-board system alerts the driver with an alert message on the display.

Direct TPMS sensors, how it works

The sensors of the systems Direct TPMS they are installed in the rims and also include the tire inflation valve. They are equipped with lithium batteries which allow it to function for many years. The pressure monitoring range ranges from 0 to about 9 barwith a sensitivity of approx 0.1 bar.

Structure, how a TPMS sensor is made

Obviously only direct systems perform a real one measurement tire pressure.

The valves equipped with TPMS are mainly of two types:

snap-in rubber

in aluminum “clamp in” type with tightening nut

HELLA TPMS sensor with aluminum valve: (1) sensor, (2) fixing screw, (3) valve, (4) valve cap, (5) clamping nut

HELLA TPMS sensor with plug-in rubber valve: (1) sensor, (2) retaining screw, (3) valve, (4) valve cap

Indirect TPMS sensors

The TPMS it can also be indirect: in this case the pressure of the roofs is evaluated by measuring the rotation speed of the wheels.

Warning light indicating low tire pressure

If one of the wheels has a rotation speed abnormally greater of the others, it is likely that a process is underway deflation of the tire, and an alert is notified.

Replacement of TPMS sensors in case of failure

Some major automotive spare parts manufacturers have a universal TPMS sensor price listwhich can be installed in place of the original ones, even individually, in case of failure: these are TPMS in the aftermarket.

It is easy to notice the malfunction of a sensor because it causes the ignition of the TPMS system warning lightfirst flashing and then solid.

The replacement of the sensor is carried out using a special tool, with which i identification codes (ID) and programming information from the original sensor and transferred to the new sensor, so that it is recognized by the vehicle’s ECU.

TPMS sensor training kit

If the sensor failure is such that the information cannot be copied, a new sensor with new IDwhose data must be entered in the vehicle’s control unit.

This operation can also be useful in the case of tire change from summer to wintertransferring the operating data from one set of sensors to another.

TPMS sensor programming

TPMS sensors can be programmed before being mounted on the rim: the most important precaution is the exact identification of the sensor with respect to the rim on which it will be mounted (front left, front right, rear left and rear right).

Aftermarket TPMS sensors

If your car is not originally equipped with a TPMS system, there is the possibility of installing a system aftermarketwith prices that for example on Amazon they go on € 20 ai € 80.

Aftermarket TPMS sensor

In the package that will arrive at home you will find 4 caps to be applied on the tire valves and a display to be mounted on the dashboard.

TPMS integrated into the wheel caps

The latter is usually equipped with a internal battery and a small solar panel that recharges it when the sun shines on the dashboard.

