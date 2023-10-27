The diagnostic device TPMS Alcar TECH600 now it is also able to check the battery status of the TPMS sensors. Alcar is the only provider that has developed a simple method to verify it battery status of the TMPS sensors and display it in graphical form. This allows users to quickly assess whether the sensor is working properly or whether one is needed replacement.

TPMS sensor battery flat

TPMS sensors are very important to keep the pressure correct tire operation, which has a significant impact on fuel consumptionon road behavior and on tire life.

TPMS sensor structure, with the battery located in the valve body

During the assembly of the winter tiresautomotive professionals need to check the TPMS and internal battery charge.

Alcar TECH600

This check can be done using theAlcar TECH600a programming tool that can now also check the battery status.

How the check is done

To add the new functionality to the Alcar TECH600, simply perform a update via Wi-Fi or connect your device to your computer via USB cable and use the application TPMS Desktop. The battery status symbols apply to all vehicles and appear as follows:

A green tick appears in a green circle when the sensor transmits the battery status and the battery life is above 25%. This indicates that the battery is guaranteed for the entire season (summer or winter).

appears in a green circle when the sensor transmits the battery status and the battery life is above 25%. This indicates that the battery is guaranteed for the entire season (summer or winter). A yellow battery symbol indicates a weak battery, and the sensor will need to be replaced within the next six months.

indicates a weak battery, and the sensor will need to be replaced within the next six months. A red battery symbol indicates a battery level of 5% or less. In this case, the sensor will need to be replaced as soon as possible.

TPMS sensor battery charge status graph

