The phenomenon of TPL insurance scams shows no signs of decreasing its diffusion. Only in 2021 were they discovered 219 phony sites selling fake policies: this is certainly a lower figure than that of 2020, when there were 241, but that figure represented almost 45% more than the 168 of 2019, while in 2017 they were “only” 50. In short, this type of phenomenon continues to exist and also to a large extent in our country, and the data disclosed by the National Consumers Union and obtained from the Ivassthe Insurance Supervisory Institute, confirm this.

But while identifying fake sites isn’t always an overly complicated job, the same can’t be said for suspend their activity. The alarm was launched directly by the UNC, which through the mouth of its president Massimiliano Dona made it known: “Ivass has not yet been given an autonomous power to obscure and close fake sites without having to resort to the judiciary. A power instead given to other Authorities such as Consob. A incredibly unfinished regulatory gap by the legislator. The turnover is high and not easily quantifiable, given that consumers do not know they have a false policy in hand until they are checked or they have an accident ”. At least, the data on the closures of these sites bodes well: 100% of those identified in 2017 and 2018, 99% of the 168 detected in 219, 90% of those reported in 2020 and 71% of those discovered in 2021 have been canceled forever.

“The most recent data speak of approx 2.6 million vehicles that in Italy circulate without liability insurance coverage, but it is not clear how many are those with false policies – we read in today’s edition of La Stampa – The figures are generally not high: the cost of the policy offered by the scammer is usually low, on average a few hundred euros for an annual policy and 40-50 euros a day for so-called temporary coverages “. To avoid falling into unpleasant traps, Ivass suggests being particularly suspicious of hasty procedures such as fast messaging, that is sms, WhatsApp or similar channels.