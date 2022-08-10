UnipolSai Assicurazioni and Generali Italia have ended up in the crosshairs of the Competition and Market Authority, better known as AGCM, which has imposed a penalty equal to 5 million euros for having adopted unfair commercial practices during the Motor TPL damage settlement phases. The prosecution facility speaks explicitly of “Dilatory, obstructive and / or unjustified refusal behavior, in relation to the exercise of the right of the injured party to access the claim file”.

The Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning goes down more in the details of this accusation: according to the Antitrust Authority, both UnipolSai Assicurazioni and Generali Italia responded late to the numerous requests for access to the records, as regards the assessment of the claim, and at the time of deciding the amount of the reimbursement, they did not provide relevant information relating to its determination or the reasons for refusal of compensation. “Both in the case of Generali and in that of UnipolSai, there have been numerous claims in which the offer and / or its refusal were formulated late with respect to the deadline set by law – underlined the authority – In the case of UnipolSai, in addition to this, further obstacles were identified, such as the failure to respond to requests from consumers regarding the status of the case or the difficulty in making contact with the liquidator “.

As expected, the two companies are not there and they promised battle to the Antitrust by declaring the 5 million euro mule totally unjust and unfounded: Generali Italia defended itself by reiterating how the company guarantees “Always the widest possible care and protection of damaged customers and third parties, also by promoting important and incisive anti-fraud actions, paying maximum attention to compliance with the rules at every stage of the claims settlement process”while UnipolSai Assicurazioni made it known of “firmly reject charges for alleged unfair commercial practices in the settlement of Motor TPL claims contained in the provision “.