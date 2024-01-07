Do you remember that Matteo Renzi announced that he had sued us for an article by Luca Telese, published on our website, after the former prime minister's trip to the Himalayas?

Well. He actually made that case but we have now won it, defended by the lawyer. Caterina Malavenda, faced with a request for compensation for damages, quantified at 100 thousand euros.

Senator Renzi had sued The Post Internazionale and the managing editor Giulio Gambino, asking for that non-symbolic compensation and claiming to have been defamed by a comment by Luca Telese who had criticized that trip to the Himalayas, taken while the Senate was at work, inserting an inaccuracy that made no difference, not being offensive.

The Court of Florence, in the person of the Judge, Dr. Massimo Donnarumma, therefore, considered the accusations and the plaintiff's request unfounded, judging the comment not defamatory and condemning Renzi to also pay the legal costs.

It is a first degree judgment which, as it should be, provides for the possibility of appealing the sentence, but in the meantime it went well and it was not to be taken for granted.

Between reckless complaints, civil lawsuits and very high compensation claims, in fact, the journalist's job has become very difficult. We try, despite a thousand difficulties, to continue doing this job and so far we have been able to resist and defend ourselves adequately. This ruling confirms that we are on the right track.