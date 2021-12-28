TPI ranks second among the 10 most trusted sites of 2021 according to NewsGuard
TPI is among the ten most reliable sites of 2021 according to the ranking drawn up by NewsGuard, the system that analyzes the credibility and transparency of information sites, which places our online newspaper founded and directed by Giulio Gambino in second place.
NewsGuard employs a team of journalists and information professionals who analyze and evaluate the credibility of the sites that publish news based on nine journalistic criteria.
Based on whether or not these criteria are respected, each site is assigned a green or red rating, which indicates its reliability.
In report of 2021, TPI ranked second for engagement and reliability, preceded by Open and before de The sun 24 hours.
“Among the 5% of Italian-language sites that scored full points in the NewsGuard analysis, these 10 received the highest engagement on social media in 2021”, reads the report listing the 10 most reliable Italian sites. .
“In the year 2020 – reads the report – there was the spread of such a quantity of false information on health that the World Health Organization coined a specific term to describe the phenomenon: ‘infodemic’. In 2021, the infodemic continued to rage. As the large-scale distribution of Covid-19 vaccines began earlier this year, the internet and social media feeds were inundated with false, misleading or unsubstantiated news that questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines. and they promoted treatments whose efficacy has never been proven. More recently, false information about German elections and European politics has multiplied, while conspiracy theories on US presidential elections continue to circulate on American and European websites ”.
NewsGuard’s evaluation criteria
The annual ranking, as mentioned, was drawn up through nine evaluation criteria, each of which is assigned a certain number of points, for a total of 100.
A site with a score of 60 or more is considered green. A site with a score below 60 is considered red.
To be credible and reliable, according to NewsGuard, a site must meet the following criteria:
- Doesn’t repeatedly post fake content: There are no articles repeatedly appearing on the site that NewsGuard reporters, or other journalists, have clearly identified as completely false, and lacking immediate and public rectification. (22 points. A site with a score below 60 will have a red rating)
- Collect and present information responsibly: Authors of articles are generally balanced and accurate in gathering and presenting information. They refer to multiple sources, preferably those that present direct, first-hand information on a topic or event, or are based on second-hand sources believed to be reliable. They do not distort or misrepresent information in dealing with a particular topic or in supporting their own opinion. (18 steps)
- Regularly correct or explain errors: The site clarifies the ways in which it reports its errors or handles a complaint, and has concrete procedures to publish clarifications and corrections in a transparent way. (12.5 points)
- Handle the difference between news and opinion responsibly: When reporting news or a set of news and opinions, those who deal with the content clearly distinguish the description of the facts from the expression of opinions. When they report news, they do not choose to report only certain facts to support their thesis. Anyone who produces content that supports a particular point of view openly declares that point of view. (12.5 points)
- Avoid misleading titles: The site generally does not publish headlines that include false, highly sensationalist information or that in any other way does not faithfully reflect the actual content of the article to which they refer. (10 points)
- The site declares who owns it and who finances it: The site publishes information on who owns it and who finances it, and gives clear and understandable evidence of the political or ideological positions held by those who have significant financial interests in the site. (7.5 points)
- Clearly distinguishes advertising content: The site clearly shows which content is sponsored and which is not. (7.5 points)
- Identify those responsible, highlighting any conflicts of interest: Information on content managers is available on the site. (5 points)
- The site provides the names of content authors, along with their biographical profiles or contact details: Information on the authors of the content is available on the site. (5 points).
