TPI ranks second among the 10 most trusted sites of 2021 according to NewsGuard

TPI is among the ten most reliable sites of 2021 according to the ranking drawn up by NewsGuard, the system that analyzes the credibility and transparency of information sites, which places our online newspaper founded and directed by Giulio Gambino in second place.

NewsGuard employs a team of journalists and information professionals who analyze and evaluate the credibility of the sites that publish news based on nine journalistic criteria.

Based on whether or not these criteria are respected, each site is assigned a green or red rating, which indicates its reliability.

In report of 2021, TPI ranked second for engagement and reliability, preceded by Open and before de The sun 24 hours.

“Among the 5% of Italian-language sites that scored full points in the NewsGuard analysis, these 10 received the highest engagement on social media in 2021”, reads the report listing the 10 most reliable Italian sites. .

“In the year 2020 – reads the report – there was the spread of such a quantity of false information on health that the World Health Organization coined a specific term to describe the phenomenon: ‘infodemic’. In 2021, the infodemic continued to rage. As the large-scale distribution of Covid-19 vaccines began earlier this year, the internet and social media feeds were inundated with false, misleading or unsubstantiated news that questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines. and they promoted treatments whose efficacy has never been proven. More recently, false information about German elections and European politics has multiplied, while conspiracy theories on US presidential elections continue to circulate on American and European websites ”.

NewsGuard’s evaluation criteria

The annual ranking, as mentioned, was drawn up through nine evaluation criteria, each of which is assigned a certain number of points, for a total of 100.

A site with a score of 60 or more is considered green. A site with a score below 60 is considered red.

To be credible and reliable, according to NewsGuard, a site must meet the following criteria: