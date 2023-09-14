TPI Fest Bologna 2023: second evening program and guests (23 September)

TPI FEST 2023 – Saturday 23 September will be staged on the second evening of TPI Fest 2023which, for the second consecutive year, will be held in Bolognaat the “Tettoia Nervi“, in Piazza Lucio Dallain the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

The party of The Post Internationalscheduled until Sunday 24th September included, will see some of the best-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schleinpassing through Pier Luigi BersaniNicholas FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

TPI Fest 2023 – Program Saturday 23 September

But let’s see in detail what the program will be for the second evening of TPI Fest 2023scheduled Saturday 23 September.

The guests of the evening will be the journalist Michele Santorothe senator of the Democratic Party Francesco Bocciathe former president of the Chamber Roberto Ficothe secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoiannithe MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio and the activist Giorgio Brizio.

They moderate the debates and face to face meetings with the director of TPI, Giulio GambinoAnd Maurizio Tarantino.

TPI FEST 2023 TIMETABLE

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm. All meetings are open to discussion, free and without preconceptions. Through debates, analyzes and different points of view we want to offer keys to interpreting the present and a plural reflection on society, politics, the environment, culture and free information, without mincing words. To give you an idea, yours.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.