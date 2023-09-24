TPI Fest 2023: live coverage of the third evening of the International Post Festival

Third and final appointment with the TPI Fest 2023, scheduled in Bologna, at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla. Among the guests of this latest event: Francesca Bubba, Gianni Alemanno, Roberto Bertoni and Piero Ignazi. Below is the live broadcast of the third evening of the TPI Fest.

TPI Fest 2023: the live broadcast of the third evening

7.10 pm – It’s time for the monologue of motherhood rights activist Francesca Bubba entitled And you, woman, will give birth in pain. Here is the full article.

6.45 pm – The third and final evening of TPI Fest 2023 kicks off.

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Pier Luigi Bersani passing through Nicola FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.