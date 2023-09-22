“Thank you Domenico”: with these few simple words the director of TPI Giulio Gambino recalled the sociologist Domenico De Masi, who recently passed away due to a devastating illness.

TPI FEST 2023

The party of The Post International go back to Bologna, from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th September 2023, at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Numerous guests: from the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte to PD secretary Elly Schleinfrom the journalist Michele Santoro to the deputy minister of Infrastructure Galeazzo Bignamiand then Pierluigi Bersani, Francesco Boccia, Francesca Bubba and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest is: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by the Municipality of Bologna and is free with free entry. The event is also an opportunity to celebrate together the first anniversary of the birth of our weekly magazine The Post International.