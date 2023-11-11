On November 5, a woman gives birth, through an emergency caesarean section, at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo. That child, however, will never be born because she dies during childbirth.

The family, who has already filed a complaint with the Carabinieri Command of the Palermo Scalo station, believes that this is a case of medical malpractice. The Prosecutor’s Office has already started an investigation into the case and the prosecutor in charge of the file has ordered the autopsy and appointed a technical consultant to analyze the medical records.

But what really happened that night of November 5th? What went wrong? There are several questions, in fact, that the hospital – in its own interest – should answer and provide clear clarifications.

The person responsible for relations with the press of the Buccheri La Ferla hospital, Giovanni Vrenna, contacted by us, declared that an internal audit has been started: “An internal investigation has been started to ascertain the clinical and diagnostic path of the patient ”.

We were able to speak exclusively with the person directly involved in this matter. The protagonist of this tragedy is called Fidia Maria Francesca Tomasino who chose to break the silence and tell the story through her voice, her words and her memories, which she promptly wrote down, so as not to risk losing the Side Dishes.

Here is his precious testimony:

«I was followed by the high-risk pregnancies clinic at Buccheri La Ferla in Palermo throughout my pregnancy. I felt mistreated throughout the entire process of accompanying the birth, I never felt safe: endless waits, hours-long delays during the visit, lack of clarity and confusion. Among many, I remember one specific episode: on October 23rd I carried out the diagnostic ultrasound exam in the clinic with Doctor C., and there we realized that the child’s growth was slowing down. I notice it, in reality, I’m the one who points it out to the doctor who prescribes flowmetry – the results of which he never gave me -. At this point I ask the doctor if it was appropriate to schedule a caesarean section – I was suffering from severe pregnancies – and he replies: “babies are born when they want””.

«On November 2nd I visited the clinic with Dr. P., who decided to admit me immediately. The doctor notices that the flowmetry report prescribed by Doctor C was not present even in the hospital systems. Once I arrive at the ward, the monitoring process begins, and the first visit to which I am subjected is particularly painful for me, I point this out and I start to bleed. The midwife who examined me reassured me, telling me “it’s normal, you’re preparing for childbirth”. In all of this, the blood pressure was very high, and the healthcare staff agreed to start the birth induction protocol. They prescribe me Angusta pills to activate labor – which I should have taken for three days -. The next day they insert the balloon (another method to activate labor). Thanks to this I reach 2 cm of dilation, so they ask me to sign the consent to start the induction treatment with Angusta therapy. In the meantime, I continued to ask if there was the possibility of having a caesarean section, but they told me that the conditions were not met. They never gave me a real explanation.”

«I start the induction protocol with Angusta therapy, I take a pill every two hours and the staff monitors the progress of the situation through periodic tracings. The pills make me feel very drowsy, and I also notice the baby becoming numb, because I realize that I haven’t felt him move for a while. The next day, so now November 5th, my water breaks and contractions start. At 9.30pm that day, I was handed over to the RB midwife who hurriedly examined me and administered the Angusta pill. When I asked her why she didn’t test me, she replied: “I’ve been a midwife for 35 years, no need, I recognize a woman in labor by her face. You are not”. After half an hour I start to lose some blood, so I go back to the ward where I am welcomed by the AA midwife who tells me that I was not in labour, that what was happening to me was the result of false labor due to induction. She tells me that we would have to wait for my real labor and “when it starts you will realize it yourself”.

«At this point, I demand to be subjected to a visit to evaluate the progress of the labor, but the AA midwife replies that there were no free beds and that even if I had reached the dilation necessary to resort to the analgesia, I would not have found available anesthetists. At 11.30pm I finally manage to obtain the possibility of monitoring through the tracing, which is set up for me by an obstetrician who in the meantime orders sandwiches on the phone with Glovo. I even remember the type of sandwiches he was ordering, imagine! I notice that both he and the AA midwife are unable to trace the baby’s heartbeat and tell me that perhaps the fault of the tracing sensor was responsible for this. So, after a few minutes, the DA gynecologist arrives and starts examining me with the ultrasound and nothing, the heartbeat wasn’t there.”

«I start screaming. The room quickly fills with healthcare personnel, including the midwife RB who, in the midst of my screams, tries to justify herself by saying “when I examined her, she had a heartbeat”. It wasn’t true, it was enough for her to look at my face. They undress me and administer spinal anesthesia but don’t wait for it to take effect, so much so that I remember perfectly the moment they make the incision on my belly and the moment they extract the baby’s head from my body. Then I don’t remember anything anymore. The next memory I have dates back to the moment I woke up, when they told me that my son had died. A few minutes after this news, the AA midwife arrives in my room and attaches my drips, without any delicacy or empathy. Outside the delivery room was my whole family, including my mother and my partner. None of the doctors bothered to inform them of the fact that the child had died, nor of what I had suffered.”

«In all of this, they prescribe me an antibiotic treatment because they operated on me in a non-sterile environment. They told me that the placenta should have been vacuum-packed and sent immediately to the laboratory, but instead my parents found it in the mortuary, in a bag, next to my baby’s body. Since the incident happened, I have received dozens and dozens of testimonies every day from women who tell me they had a negative birth experience, within the same hospital. I searched on the internet, and there are actually several news cases to confirm this: the death of a girl and her child in childbirth in 2005 due to internal haemorrhage, the death of a girl after giving birth in 2015, following an infection – the hospital was ordered to pay compensation -, the investigation against the hospital’s gynecologist and obstetrician who is accused of being responsible for the damage to the brain of a child they delivered in 2016, the death of a child after a emergency caesarean section in 2020, the death of a pregnant woman and her baby in 2022. All in the same hospital, the Buccheri La Ferla in Palermo. And this time it was Noah’s turn. This time it was my son’s turn.”

«I recorded everything that happened in a vocal because if on the one hand I would like to forget this story to protect myself from the immense pain it causes me, on the other I cannot allow every tiny detail to be eliminated from my memory, because I know that it can be useful for have justice and understand why my son’s heart stopped beating with mine. My partner and I deserve justice, along with Noah.”

Regarding the question according to which there are several cases of medical malpractice within the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo, the lawyer Vrenna responsible for relations with the press explained to us: “I send this statement back to the sender because it is absolutely devoid of foundation and certainties. The Palermo hospital is the point of excellence for birth rates, where all complex births arrive. Statistically it is normal that something could happen.”

As for the story of the obstetrician who ordered sandwiches on Glovo, Vrenna replies: “It’s absolutely not true.” Pointing out to the Lawyer that this detail emerges from the woman’s testimony, we ask him how he can say that it is false, even more so if – as he claims – he was not aware of it. So how does the Lawyer know that it’s not true?