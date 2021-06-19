The news is one of those destined to leave its mark because the character is one of those who always makes Italian public opinion speak: we are talking about Antonio Di Pietro. Yes, because as far as TPI is able to reveal, on July 1st, complete with a press conference in the Chamber of Deputies, his Italia dei Valori, a historic political creature of the former PM of clean hands, will be back on track. Mind you, the project will not only be parliamentary but broader because we are already looking at a possible involvement in view of the next administrative elections in October starting from Rome. The objective of the party secretary Ignazio Messina is not to carry out a palace operation but to expand also to exponents of civil society. And the most informed swear that even the founding father, Antonio Di Pietro would be ready to get back on track to help out. In short, the seagull begins to fly again, ready to welcome the discontented grillini, those who have no intention of entering Giuseppe Conte’s new “DC”, because this is how the new Contian movement is already defined in the transatlantic. But it will also aim at attracting members of civil society. Among the big players ready to be part of the formation, the former Minister of Defense, Elisabetta Trenta, who has just left the 5Stelle the witness of justice, Piera Aiello and the champion of consumers Elio Lannutti. Political objectives of the party: legality, fight against the mafia, economic development with the protection of vulnerable groups at the center, national security and relaunching Italy’s role in the Mediterranean.