Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Portuguese midfielder Tozi described Al-Nasr, whose team failed to retain the Arab Gulf Cup title by losing to Shabab Al-Ahly in penalties 4-5, after a negative draw in the official time of the final match, as a “unfortunate thing”, affirming at the same time the great ambitions of the “Brigadier” In crowning the President’s Cup title in front of the same competitor in the highly-anticipated final on May 16th.

Touzi expressed his happiness at what he achieved during two seasons in his current career with the “Dean”, and said in statements to the Portuguese newspaper “Apola”: My current adventure is unusual, and he is very happy with the experience on the personal level, and we presented good collective work on the public level, especially playing on three Titles only in two seasons.

Touzi, 28, and a former international player for the junior and youth teams in Portugal, joined the victory in June 2019, and played with “Blue” 59 matches in all local competitions, during which he scored 16 goals, in addition to his distinguished roles in midfield and goal-making.

The Portuguese player added: We still have the opportunity to win the President’s Cup, and our biggest goal is to occupy a position in the league to qualify us for the continental participation in the AFC Champions League 2022 or by winning the cup.

Tozi, whose current contract with Al-Nasr expires next June, expressed his desire to continue with the “blue” shirt, and said: I must be honest, and I say that at this moment I would really like to stay here, after two years of representing victory, I feel connected to the club, I love the city Dubai, and the Emirates in general, which is why I have to wait and see what the future holds for me.

He added: Since the first day, everyone has received me well, and I feel at home, part of the Al-Nasr family, and very fond of the fans, not only on social networks, but also on the streets, as they get to know me and talk to me, and I hope to continue here.