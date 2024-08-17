Toys | The crown jewel of Lego shops suddenly stops in Helsinki: “The stone weighs with the heart”

Toys|Pii Poo is closing its store in Helsinki. The economy of the iconic Lego store could not withstand the pandemic and the loss of tourists. The last rivet was the failed trade fair.

Legendary The Lego store Pii Poo is closing in Kampi, Helsinki.

The company starts selling out next wednesdayand the entire block inventory is sold off. Pii Poo is a retailer valued by Lego enthusiasts, which offers rarer sets of blocks than the standard stores.

“They say that a stone weighs on the heart, but on the other hand, you feel relieved. Very divided atmospheres”, says the shopkeeper Tuomo Ranto for HS.

Ranto opened the store with his wife in 2016. According to Ranto, 2019 still went well, but then came “pandemic, war and financial uncertainty.”

“In any case, the brick-and-mortar store in the center of Helsinki has quieted down. A large part of the tourists has completely disappeared.”

This is reflected in the company’s result. In 2021 and 2022 turnover almost halvedand it made a loss of tens of thousands of euros.

Pii Poo’s owner brothers Juho (left), Timo, Tuomo and Lauri Ranta pictured at the company’s construction event in Raisio in 2019.

Termination decision sealed those who went under the bench Lego fair at Messukeskus last week. The number of visitors dropped by half from a year ago.

“That was the final straw.”

It is known that some of the customers were scared of the ones organized a year earlier crowded fairsalthough there were no problems this year.

Pii Poo intends to continue organizing fairs around Finland. Business and trade fair operations have been under the same company.

“In any case, the trade fair itself is profitable. Rather, there has been a downward trend in the movement.”

The store’s two full-time employees and part-time employees will be dismissed. They couldn’t find work in the company’s fair branch.

Let’s go the lease on Albertinkatu lasts until the end of November, so the door is open until then, if there are enough items.

“There is a lot of stock. After the first batch of stock has been sold, there will be a small surprise of other kinds of Lego goods.”

What is it about?

“Used Lego treasures”, Ranto suggests.

He has liked the business location because it is good value for money and close to the Kamppi shopping center.

“If we had gone 500 meters towards the core, the rent would have been many times higher.”

According to Ranno, Star Wars themed Legos have been especially popular. In the picture, the “Millenium Falcon” spaceship made of Legos at the Pii Poo construction event in Raisio in 2019.

The beach says that the termination does not affect his Lego hobby. He writes Lego-themed books and plans to continue making them.

“Legos are experiencing a new renaissance. It’s a different matter how they succeed globally and how one retailer in Helsinki succeeds.”

Close customer relationships have been created in about a decade.

“Some families with children have said that the children have grown up on the threshold of adulthood at the same distance as the store.”