These last few weeks have been full of leaks related to Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the God of Thunder which will introduce us to Jane Foster (Natalia Portman) as the new bearer of the mighty mjolnir. We not only know how they will look Thor Y Jane for this next feature film, but we also have another important detail thanks to some official toys.

The toy line Marvel Legends from Thor: Love and Thunder revealed to us that after Thor went to space with Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder actually joined the raidersthe criminal syndicate to which they belonged Star Lord and Yondu.

As you can see, one of the figures of this hero is named “Ravager Thor“, meaning that the God of Thunder was part of this criminal group after leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy once Thanos He was defeated.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on next July 8, 2022.

Publisher’s note: After the pandemic, Marvel is finally recovering with all these releases and not only movies, but the MCU has been constantly progressing through all the Disney + series, which are also part of this extensive cinematic universe.

Via: IGN