Iconic Toys R Us creates first brand commercial with Sora, OpenAI’s new text-to-video tool. The ad premiered during the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival.

Those in charge of the division of entertainment production of the global toy brand, has partnered with creative agency Native Foreign, whose creative lead has alpha access to the yet-to-be-released Sora.

The spot is about the origin of Toys R Us and is co-produced by Kim Miller Olko, four-time Emmy Award-winning producer and president of Toys R Us Studios, as executive producer, and Native Foreign’s Nik Kleverov as director.

The minute-long ad tells the story of Toys R Us founder Charles Lazarus and his idea that transformed toy stores forever, in which beloved mascot Geoffrey, the famous Giraffe, came to him in a dream, a dream that came true to the delight of generations of children.

Sora can generate videos up to one minute long with realistic scenes and multiple characters, all from computer-dictated instructions.

Although OpenAI unveiled Sora last February, it is not yet public so its access is restricted to a select number of professional filmmakers and industry insiders.

